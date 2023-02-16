Justice Sonia Gokani sworn in as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Ahmedabad: Justice Sonia Gokani was sworn in as the first woman Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday, just a few days before her retirement on February 25.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Justice Gokani at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Judge of Supreme Court Justice Bela Trivedi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Law and Justice Minister Rishikesh Patel were present on the occasion.

Justice Gokani’s appointment was approved by the Centre on February 12, and she had been serving as Chief Justice (Designate) since February 13.

Her appointment came as Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court. Justice Gokani, who joins as the 28th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court, will retire on February 25, making her tenure the shortest.

Born on February 26, 1961, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, she was elevated as the additional judge of the Gujarat High Court on February 17, 2011, and confirmed as a permanent judge on January 28, 2013.

She joined the judiciary directly as a judge at the city civil and sessions court in Ahmedabad on July 10, 1995, and presided over many civil and criminal matters. Justice Gokani also worked as a judge for the special court set up under anti-terror laws, and conducted important matters from 2003 to 2008.