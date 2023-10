Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court is all set to have its first woman Chief Justice as Justice Ritu Bahri was today appointed as the acting Chief Justice. She was born in 1962 in a family of lawyers in Jalandhar. Her initial schooling was from Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh. After schooling she pursued her law from Panjab University in 1985 and subsequently enrolled as an advocate in 1986.