Justice M S Ramachandra Rao sworn in as Chief Justice of Himachal HC

Shimla: Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, a senior Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Tuesday.

He was administered the oath of office by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan in a simple but impressive ceremony.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was in Delhi, flew here this morning to be present at the occasion. He later returned to Delhi where he had a high-level meeting scheduled with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Justice Rao is a third-generation judge in the family.

Justice Rao was born on August 7, 1966, in Hyderabad. He did his BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania and his LL.B. from University College of Law, Osmania University Hyderabad in 1989.