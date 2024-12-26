Justice Guhanathan Narendar takes oath as Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice

Dehradun: Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Guhanathan Narendar took oath as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday.

The oath was administered by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at an event held at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Narendar was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on December 23 by President Droupadi Murmu. He succeeds Justice Ritu Bahri.

Born on January 10, 1964, Justice Narendar enrolled as an advocate on August 23, 1989, in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu.

He has appeared in cases of constitutional importance besides civil, taxation (customs), mining laws, environment and forests, and arbitration matters

Prior to his appointment as the chief justice, he served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Karnataka High Court.