Justice Gautam Chaudhary sets record in delivering judgments in Hindi

Prayagraj: Justice Gautam Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court has set a new record by disposing of the highest number of cases in Hindi.

In his nearly six-year tenure up to September 12, he has decided 79,502 cases, of which 27,846 were in Hindi and 51,656 in a mix of Hindi and English.

With this, he has emerged as the judge to deliver the largest number of judgments in Hindi at the High Court. Justice Chaudhary was appointed to the Allahabad High Court on December 12, 2019.

The majority of cases before his bench were criminal miscellaneous bail applications, numbering 34,597. Of these, 18,049 were disposed of in Hindi, while 16,548 were in Hindi-English mix.

Applications filed under Section 482 of the CrPC ranked second, totalling 21,532 cases, with 5,578 judgments in Hindi. Criminal miscellaneous writ petitions stood third at 5,635 cases, with 87 in Hindi and 5,548 in mixed language.

He also decided matters in Hindi relating to criminal miscellaneous reviews, PILs, transfer applications, arbitration appeals under Section 37, appeals under Section 378 of the CrPC, and appeals under the SC/ST Act.

Justice Chaudhary’s contribution is significant not only in terms of volume but also in strengthening the role of Hindi in judicial

proceedings. His courtroom has become an example of how regional language can be integrated effectively in higher judiciary.