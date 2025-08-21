Justice for every citizen ensured through legal aid, mediation: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Wednesday said traditional litigation in the country cannot bear the burden alone and justice for every citizen can be ensured through legal aid and mediation.

The CJI was inaugurating the lecture titled “Justice for all- Legal Aid and Mediation: The collaborative role of Bar and the Bench”.

The path to justice for the marginalised and vulnerable communities can be complex and filled with obstacles, he said.

CJI Gavai added, “Our constitution enshrines promise of justice for every citizen. Yet in practical terms, the path to justice can be long complex and fraught with obstacles. For many, especially those from the marginalised the journey and vulnerable communities the journey to a fair hearing is hindered by social, economic and geographical barriers.”

He was speaking at the event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

“Courts may be distant, proceedings intimidating and access to competent legal representatives limited. In such a context, justice remains an abstract ideal rather than a live reality,” the CJI said.

Underlining the collaborative role of the bar and the bench, he outlined the role of lawyers who were said to be not only the representatives of individual clients, but also the custodians of justice.

“Judges in turn are entrusted with the solemn duty to ensure fairness, equity and due process. With the operative partnership guided by professionalism, integrity and empathy justice can reach the remotest corners of the country,” he said.

Gavai underscored the harmony between judges and lawyers to pull the “chariot of justice” smoothly.

“Legal aid schemes have been a cornerstone of this collaborative effort. Legal aid ensures that those who are economically disadvantaged or socially

marginalised are not denied their representation, guidance or support in navigating the complexities of our legal system,” he said.

The CJI, however, noted many eligible citizens were unaware of their rights under legal aid schemes.