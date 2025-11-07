‘Just like Hry’: Priyanka, Rahul warn Bihar of NDA’s ‘vote stealing plot’

Purnia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP will try to “steal votes” in the Bihar Assembly polls with all its might, and it is the responsibility of the youth to act against it.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi claimed that the BJP was winning elections everywhere by “stealing votes”.

“We have shown the entire world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar, too. It is the responsibility of Bihar’s youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths,” the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a “rule of billionaires where the youth remain jobless”.

At another rally in Araria, Gandhi accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of imposing ‘jungle raj’ in the country. “Nitish Kumar talks about ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar... But, it is the PM and Amit Shah who have imposed ‘jungle raj’ in Delhi, in the entire country, which is witnessing the rule of the ED, CBI, IT, hatred and unemployment. This is the true ‘jungle raj’,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the NDA was “preparing to steal” the election in Bihar, “just like they did in Haryana”.

Addressing back-to-back public rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts, the Congress general secretary alleged that the Election Commission (EC) was “colluding with the government to weaken our Constitution and democratic rights”. “Just like they stole the entire election in Haryana, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar by deleting 65 lakh votes from the rolls,” she said.

The Haryana Assembly polls last year were “stolen”, Rahul alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party’s victory.

