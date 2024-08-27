Just a trailer: Haryana CM Saini mocks Hooda

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reacted to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s mocking of BJP’s numerous announcements in



Bollywood style.

Picking famous dialogue ‘ye toh trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai’ (this is just a trailer, the movie is yet to come), Saini said CM Hooda is saying that we are making mere announcements. “Hooda sahab these are not announcements but a trailer of two months, the movie is yet to come,” he added.

He was speaking at the ‘Mhara Haryana-Non-Stop Haryana’ rally organised in Tosham. The CM said Hooda is out these days with the Hisaab Maange Yatra. “If we give the account of 10 years of BJP, then it will be difficult for Congress leaders. The Congress has become nervous on the basis of two months only,” he said. He added that after October 4, the people of Haryana are going to form the BJP government for the third time by showing the full picture to Hooda sahab.