Jumbo keeper killed by wild elephants in Jaldapara

Alipurduar: Wild elephants attacked a Kunki (trained) elephant and trampled the Mahout (elephant trainer) to death. The incident occurred at the Jaldapara National Park.



The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Rajib Oraon (30 years) popular as Jibon had ventured into the jungle on his regular watch riding the Kunki. When he reached the Malangi Number 3 compartment of the Bangdaki, Jaldapara East Range he was surrounded by wild elephants. The elephants immediately attacked Kunki Pritthiraj. The Kunki tried to ward off the repeated attacks but owing to iron shackles on its front legs it was not successful.

Losing his balance Rajib fell on the ground and was immediately trampled to death by the wild pachyderms. After the wild elephants left, Prithiraj returned to the Jaldapara elephant shed, trumpeting loudly and with tears. Seeing the elephant return alone raised suspicion.

A group of forest guards ventured into the forest on three Kunkis. Rajib’s mutilated body was later found.

“It is an unfortunate and a rare incident. Rajib’s family will be compensated as per the rules of the department,” stated Dipak M, DFO, Jaldapara.

Foresters claim that though in the past there have been instances of Mahouts being killed by Kunki elephants, Rajib’s case is rare. It has also raised questions on the security of Mahouts.