July 5: Bengal to keep air ambulance in Digha during ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’

Kolkata: The Bengal government has decided to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath, an official said.

The decision to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the ‘Ulto Rath Yatra’ was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Wednesday, he said.

“A helicopter has been asked to be deployed on the day of Ulto Rath on July 5. The helicopter operating agency has already been informed. The air ambulance will be kept on standby from noon on July 4. This arrangement is to avoid any delay in bringing someone sick to a hospital in Kolkata,” he said.

The state government is expecting a huge turnout of people during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Digha on July 5, the official added.

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the first ‘Rath Yatra’ from the newly-constructed Jagannath Dham in Digha on June 27.