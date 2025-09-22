Jugraj Jugga murder: 2 key accused held from Nagaland

Chandigarh: the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab in a joint operation with Batala Police, Central Agencies, and Nagaland Police arrested two key accused involved in Jugraj Singh alias Jugga murder case, from Kohima in Nagaland, said Director

General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman and his cousin Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, both resident of village Kaler in Batala.

As per the information, some unidentified persons had shot dead

Jugraj Singh alias Jugga, a resident of Cheema Khudi in Batala, at his village on September 9.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that this target killing was executed on the directions of foreign-based Gangsters Jaswinder Singh alias Manu Agwan, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar alias Jeeshan Akhtar, and Gopi Nawansheharia.

The DGP said that the accused are being brought to Punjab after obtaining transit remand from the competent court in Nagaland.