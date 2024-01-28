Judiciary needs to begin difficult conversations, address issues of adjournment culture, says CJI

New Delhi: The judiciary’s ability to remain relevant as an institution requires it to recognise challenges and begin “difficult conversations”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Sunday as he flagged issues like “adjournment culture” and long vacations. He also stressed on increasing the representation of marginalised sections and providing a level playing field to first-generation lawyers.



The CJI was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court on the occasion of the inauguration of the Diamond Jubilee Year of the establishment of the apex court in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest for the occasion.

The CJI also highlighted the demographic changes undergoing in India and said that women, traditionally under-represented in the legal profession, now constitute 36.3 per cent of the working strength of the district judiciary.

CJI Chandrachud called for the inclusion of diverse sections of the population into the legal profession, noting the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes “is quite low both at the Bar as well as on the Bench”.

Terming it as a “momentous occasion” in the history of the nation, CJI Chandrachud said that women can now be seen in important positions in India.

“There is a focus on greater inclusion of the marginalised sections of society. Equally inspiring is the confidence of the younger population to succeed in their professional lives,” he said.

The Supreme Court of India came into existence on January 28, 1950. It initially functioned from the Parliament House before it moved to the present building here.

CJI Chandrachud said, “Traditionally, the legal profession was a profession of elite men.

Times have changed. Women, traditionally under-represented in the profession, now constitute 36.3 per cent of the working strength of the district judiciary.”

The CJI also flagged the structural issues affecting the judiciary, such as pendency of cases, archaic procedures and the culture of adjournments, stressing that in the near future, these issues must be addressed.

“Our effort in our work as judges and administrators must be to ensure dignity to the district judiciary, which is the first point of contact for citizens.

“Our ability to remain relevant as an institution requires us to recognise challenges and begin difficult conversations,” he said.

The CJI said there is an urgent need to emerge from the adjournment culture to a culture of professionalism.

“Second, we have to ensure that the length of oral arguments does not interminably delay judicial outcomes.

“Third, the legal profession must provide a level playing field for first-generation lawyers men, women and others from marginalised segments who have the will to work and the potential to succeed; and

“Fourth, let us begin the conversation on long vacations and whether alternatives such as flexitime for lawyers and judges is possible,” he said.