Judicial officer summoned by HC for observations on Muslim lawyers

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has summoned a senior judicial officer over allegations of discriminating against Muslim lawyers based on religion. The order, issued by Justice Shamim Ahmed, pertains to Additional District and Sessions Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. The High Court expressed concern over the trial court’s observations and orders, stating they exhibited judicial misconduct. The case involves two Muslim clerics accused of forced religious conversion.

In January, the trial judge appointed additional counsel to assist the court, denying Muslim lawyers’ adjournment request for Friday prayers. Justice Ahmed stayed the trial court’s orders and criticised its conduct. The High Court emphasised the importance of judicial integrity and impartiality, stating judges must decide cases based solely on facts and law. The single-judge Bench continued its stay order and summoned Judge Tripathi for an explanation, highlighting the judiciary’s reliance on trust and confidence from citisens. Judge Tripathi apologised before the Bench and was given two days to file a personal affidavit. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 18. The petitioner was represented by advocates Mohemmed Amir Naqvi, Abhishek Singh, Ajeet Pratap Singh, and Zia Ul Qayuim. Advocate Gaurav Mehrotra represented Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, while Advocate Shiv Nath Tilhari represented the state.