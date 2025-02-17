Judicial integrity a necessity for sustenance of democracy, says Justice Surya Kant

Chandigarh: The inaugural function for One-Year Induction Training Programme for trainee judicial officers of Haryana was organised here today.

A batch of 110 officers from Haryana will commence their one-year Induction Training Programme at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy. The Induction Programme was presided over by Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

In his address, Justice Surya Kant emphasised the importance of judicial integrity and transparency as the bedrock of a fair legal system.

“Judicial integrity is not merely a virtue but a necessity for the sustenance of democracy,” he remarked, encouraging young legal professionals to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, especially in an era shaped by rapid technological advancements.

Justice Surya Kant highlighted the necessity for the judiciary to adapt to technological changes to ensure efficient and effective justice delivery. “Technology can be a great enabler but it is our responsibility to harness it for the betterment of the legal system,” he said. He underlined the critical need for accessible justice, particularly for marginalised communities, and urged the incorporation of regional dialects in judicial proceedings. “By embracing regional dialects, we make the law more accessible and relatable to the common man,” he asserted, recognising the diversity of languages in India.

Acknowledging the relentless efforts of the legal fraternity, Justice Surya Kant praised their commitment to ensuring fair and speedy trials.