Judicial commission visits Sambhal to investigate November 24 riots

Sambhal (UP): A judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government visited Sambhal on Tuesday to inspect areas affected by the riots during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year and record statements of witnesses. The Commission, formed on December 1 last year, revisited these locations, including the Shahi Jama Masjid area, where the violence occurred. The delegation was accompanied by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, and Moradabad police range DIG Muniraj G.

The team, led by the Commission members, conducted an extensive inspection lasting over an hour. Following this, they moved to the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road in Sambhal, where they will record public statements until 4 pm. The Commission comprises retired high court judge Devendra Arora, former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. It was formed to investigate the incidents and ensure accountability. Speaking to reporters, Commission member and former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain said, "We have set up this camp to ensure that people who wish to share their concerns and provide information don't have to travel to Lucknow.This is for their convenience. We will remain here for 4-5 hours to hear them out." The inquiry aims to uncover the cause of the riots and gather relevant evidence from those affected. Four people had died while several others, including security personnel, were left injured in the November 24 violence, even as the incident snowballed into a major political controversy finding echo in the state assembly as well as Parliament.