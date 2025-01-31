Judicial commission to finish probe in a month

Lucknow: The three-member judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to find the reasons behind the Maha Kumbh stampede has a month to wrap up its probe but will try to expedite it, panel head Harsh Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar, a retired judge, also told PTI that the commission members would soon visit Prayagraj.

Kumar and panel members ex-Director General of Police (DGP) V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh reached the office assigned to them here and began their work on Thursday, an official statement said. “We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority,” Kumar said.

Asked about the timeline for the probe, he said, “We have a one-month timeline but all the same, we will try to expedite it.”