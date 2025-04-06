Judge conducting trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case transferred

Mumbai: Special NIA court judge AK Lahoti, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has been posted to Nashik in the annual general transfer of district judges, days before the court was likely to reserve the matter for judgment.

The transfer order for Lahoti and other judges issued by the registrar general of the Bombay High Court will come into effect when the courts re-open after summer vacation on June 9.

Victims, however, said Lahoti’s transfer would further delay justice, and they are planning to approach the Bombay High Court, requesting an extension for the special judge.

Lahoti is the fifth judge to be transferred in the 17-year-old case.

The order has mentioned that the judicial officers who are under the order of transfer are “directed (a) to finish by judgments all cases in which hearing has already been concluded and (b) should endeavour to dispose of all part-heard cases before handing over charge”.

In the last hearing on Saturday, judge Lahoti directed the prosecution and defence to wrap up the remaining arguments by April 15 and was expected to reserve the matter for judgment the following day, a defence lawyer said.