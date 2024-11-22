JU to ‘recheck’ MA Mass Communication answer scripts

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) has decided to recheck the answer scripts for all papers of Semester I and Semester II for the 2023-2025 batch of MA Journalism and Mass Communication students.

The rechecking will take place on Friday morning and will be conducted by the head of the department (HoD), the faculty dean, and another departmental HoD, in the presence of the controller of examinations and the concerned postgraduate students.

The decision was made in light of fresh findings that several answer scripts of the internal examination of Semester II did not have marks written on them or the examiner’s signature.

The students of Semester III had approached the Vice Chancellor on Wednesday and demanded to see their internal exam’s answer scripts. After a review on Thursday, the irregularities were confirmed in the presence of the Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies, Law, and Management, along with the HoD of the Journalism and Mass Communications department.

The marks fiasco first surfaced earlier this week when 50 students from the batch were awarded marks for the Media Law and Ethics paper without their answer scripts being properly evaluated. Following the students’ protests, JU’s interim Vice Chancellor (V-C) convened a meeting on Tuesday and the decision was made during the meeting to issue a show-cause notice to the assistant professor in charge of evaluating those answer scripts. Also, the answer scripts will undergo re-evaluation by an external examiner. Sources said that the show-cause letter has been issued to the assistant professor by the JU authority. In response to the latest findings regarding internal exams, students have now demanded that they be shown answer scripts for all papers from both semesters. “Students have demanded to be shown answer scripts of all papers. Dean, HoDs will check the answer scripts in the presence of the controller,” said Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, HoD of Journalism and Mass Communication. It is anticipated that nearly 500 answer scripts will be rechecked on Friday.