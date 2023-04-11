JU becomes first state university in MP and Chhattisgarh for getting highest NAAC score

Bhopal: Jiwaji University (JU) in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh was declared the A++ Grade with a CGPA of 3.6 scores on a seven-point scale by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Tuesday.



Now, the JU has become first in the MP as well as in adjoining Chhattisgarh state which has got an A++ grade with a 3.6 score.

The NAAC peer team headed by Professor Alok Kumar Chakrawal made a three-day visit and inspected the JU campus on March 27-29, following which the team submitted its observations report to the NAAC.

In a letter mailed on April 11 by the director of the NAAC, Dr SC Sharma informed the VC of the University about the outcome of the assessment and accreditation exercise made by the executive committee to examine the peer team reports.

“JU has been accredited with a CGPA (cumulative grade point average) of 3.6 on a seven-point scale at A++ grade valid for a period of 5 years from April 11, 2023,” the letter read.

“The grade is the result of a determination made by the faculty members, students, technical, academic and office staff. After getting the achievement, the university achieved its dignity again and I hope the institution will make new records in future,” vice-chancellor of JU Avinash Tiwari told Millennium Post on this achievement.

“It is a matter of great pride for the institution. I also am thankful to the dignitaries of the region, parents of the students and journalists, who have continuously been making efforts to make the university magnificent in academics, sports, environment-friendly, social responsibility and job-oriented sectors,” the VC said.

It is a celebratory moment for all the members of the University, with this achievement, a responsibility has also increased and that is to work for more research and innovation in different fields so that the students can take benefit of that, Tiwari added.

The NAAC evaluates the institutions for their conformance to the standard of quality in terms of their performance related to the educational process and outcomes like curriculum, teaching, learning, feedback system, infrastructure, research, innovation, extension activities, governance, leadership, institutional values and best practices. A++ grade opens many possibilities under the Education Policy 2020 and creates new avenues to the institutions.

After Tiwari took charge as the VC of the JU, he took many initiatives to promote various fields like women empowerment, self-employment, skill development, start-up and incubation.