JU and MAKAUT secure prestigious four-star rating in MoE’s Institution’s Innovation Council Assessment

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) have earned an esteemed four-star rating, out of a maximum of five stars, in the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Institution’s Innovation Council’s ‘IIC Annual Performance 2023-24’.

Only 15 government and government-aided universities in the Eastern region (which comprises 12 states, including West Bengal) are featured in the list. Notably, JU and MAKAUT are the only two institutions that have received four stars. West Bengal also has the highest number of universities in the list, with eight in total, recognised for their innovation efforts, including Burdwan University, Aliah University, North Bengal University, Kalyani University, and Raiganj University.

The MoE’s Innovation Cell evaluates institutions based on their efforts to foster innovation, promote a start-up culture, protect intellectual property rights, and provide mentorship to help ideas translate into commercial success. The ratings were awarded based on various Innovation Cell prescribed activities undertaken by each institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) during the year 2023-24.

Tapas Chakraborty, officiating vice-chancellor of MAKAUT, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This recognition from the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell underscores the university’s enthusiastic approach to creating a robust innovation ecosystem on campus. MAKAUT and Jadavpur University stand out as the only two state government-aided universities in Eastern India to achieve this distinction. This success is a result of the dedicated efforts of our faculty and administration.”

Rajib Bandyopadhyay, president of JU’s Institution’s Innovation Council, added, “We received three stars last year, and this year we have improved to four. This accomplishment brings greater responsibility, and we aim to reach the coveted five-star rating in the future.”

Additionally, 30 government and government-aided colleges from the state were recognised, out of 118 colleges in the Eastern region. However, none of these colleges secured more than two stars. Among them were institutions like Asutosh College, Basanti Devi College, Belda College in West Midnapore, and Bijoy Krishna Girls College in North 24 Parganas.

In total, 202 higher education institutions have featured in the ‘IIC Annual Performance 2023-24’.