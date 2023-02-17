‘JSL-NFR Northeast Half Marathon’ on February 26

Maligaon: After the mega successful opening Half Marathon race in Guwahati on 5th February, 2023, the First Ever JSL–NFR Northeast Half Marathon is now all set to rock the Darjeeling Hills on February 26. Around 7,000 runners from across India as well as from abroad took part in the Northeast Half Marathon at Guwahati.



In line with Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developing Northeast & Nation Building’, N F Railway has joined hands with Innovations India Pvt Ltd for organising the JSL–NFR N-E Half Marathon series. The Half Marathon will be aimed at the empowerment of sportspersons and development of sports infrastructure in Northeast India.

A press conference to officially announce the Half Marathon in Darjeeling was held at the iconic Darjeeling Railway Station on February 10. Divisional Railway Manager/Katihar S K Choudhary along with the Curator of the Half Marathon Captain Rahul Bali briefed about the marathon, prize money and trophies to be awarded.