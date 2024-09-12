‘JPC urgent to unearth full extent of corruption in Adani matter’

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue, saying it is needed urgently to unearth the full extent of the corruption, monopolisation and glaring gaps in the country’s regulatory system.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report and said the latest in the “Modani magic” is the rags-to-riches journey of a private power infrastructure firm.

“Diamond Power Infra Ltd was dragged to bankruptcy court in 2018. By 2022, it was taken over by Mr Gautam Adani’s brother-in-law, at the price of paying Rs 501 crore to the lenders, for a company with a market cap of Rs 1,000 crore,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The firm had zero business in 2022, but by 2023-24, it had revenue of Rs 344 crore -- largely from orders placed by the Adani Group businesses. Thanks to Mr Adani’s business, Diamond Power Infra Ltd is now valued at Rs 7,626 crore, a seven-fold increase in valuation,” he added. Transactions with a company owned by a brother-in-law do not fall under the category of related-party deals - the annual reports of the Adani Group’s 10 publicly-listed companies and Diamond Power, therefore, do not disclose the familial relationship between their proprietors, the Congress leader claimed.