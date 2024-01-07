JP Nadda’s Jammu visit cancelled over bad weather

Jammu: BJP president J P Nadda’s scheduled visit to Jammu on Sunday was cancelled due to “bad weather”, leaving hundreds of enthusiastic party workers disappointed.



J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina confirmed the last-minute cancellation of Nadda’s tour of Jammu after his flight failed to land at the Jammu airport due to poor visibility.

Nadda was scheduled to reach Jammu on a day-long tour to chair an extended core group meeting of the BJP to discuss and finalise the party’s strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections after paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple here.

‘Poor visibility at the airport forced cancellation of the BJP president’s Jammu visit. He, however, will be holding the meeting of

the senior leaders through virtual mode shortly,’ Raina, who was present at the airport, told news agency.