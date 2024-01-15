JP Nadda launches BJP’s wall-writing campaign for Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda launched his party’s wall-writing campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls here on Monday by drawing a picture of its poll symbol, “lotus”, above the slogan “Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar” (Once again a Modi government).



After participating in the campaign at a local market, Nadda appealed to people to ensure a historic win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general election and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third straight term to ensure that the pace of development and global recognition of the country continue unabated.

He expressed confidence that people will elect a stable and inclusive government and help realise the BJP’s resolve of service, good governance and development under Modi’s leadership. Nadda said a similar exercise will be organised at every polling booth across the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May.