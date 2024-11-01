Journalist killed in knife attack in Fatehpur, four arrested

Banda (UP): A journalist has been killed in a knife attack in the Sadar Kotwali area of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh while his colleague was seriously injured, police said on Thursday. Four accused have been arrested in this case, a police officer said, adding that preliminary investigation has suggested a land dispute might be the reason for the attack. Fatehpur district's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Shankar Mishra said Dilip Saini (45), a Fatehpur district-level correspondent of a news agency, was attacked by some knife-wielding people on Wednesday night near Bhitaura bypass in the Sadar Kotwali area of the city.

His colleague Shahid Khan, who came to his rescue, was also injured in the attack, the police officer said. According to the ASP, while Saini died in a Kanpur hospital during treatment, Khan is still undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint of the journalist's wife, a case was registered against seven named and some unknown people and four of them have been arrested, Mishra said, adding that the investigation in the case was underway.