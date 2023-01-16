Joshimath crisis: Himachal CM Sukhu bats for advance warning system to pre-empt disasters

shimla: Admitting that several parts of Himachal Pradesh are prone to disasters and natural calamities, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu directed the state disaster management authority to work on setting up an institutionalised mechanism of advance warning system in the state.



Presiding over a high level disaster management meeting at state secretariat here on Monday, he directed the concerned department to identify the areas more prone to earthquakes particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Kinnaur districts.

He also asked them to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones. Sukhu directed the officials to identify the black spots which were a major cause of road accidents in the state.

Taking cognizance of the recent incident of sinking of Joshimath, the chief minister directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system.

Stressing upon adopting the measures to strengthen the response and awareness system besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level, the chief minister also examined the damages and loss to life and property caused due to various disasters occurred during the past few years.

The chief minister was detailed about the sinking zones and landslide prone areas in the state and he also took information regarding the preparedness measures adopted from time to time to overcome such incidents.

“We will also ask the Centre to help the state, rather there should be a proper policy for the Himalayan states,” he suggested.

He also directed to enhance the support being provided to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund and for the necessary amendment in the state disaster relief manual.

“Directions were issued for mapping of glaciers through new and advanced technology. I have also asked the officials to conduct a study and submit the report of the areas more prone to earthquakes,” the Chief Minister told Millennium Post.

Sukhu said he was in favour of sustainable development. No damage should be caused to the environment and ecology. Some of the urban towns facing problems of sinking and caving in should be dealt with on priority basis to avoid any further loss to the property and human lives.

He also asked the officers to make proper therapeutic arrangements for the snake bites cases and make sure that the areas more prone

to snake bites are prioritised on the list.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Onkar Sharma detailed the earthquake prone areas and the state disaster management plan.

A presentation was given focusing on the reasons behind the sinking of Joshimath, in Uttrakhand and also the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the Uttarakhand government.