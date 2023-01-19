Joshimath crisis: 2 unsafe private houses, PWD guest house to be demolished; Dhami says no need to panic

Authorities in Uttarakhand on Wednesday extended the demolition exercise in Joshimath to unsafe private buildings and issued orders to pull down two houses besides a PWD guest house near the main market.

In Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sought to allay fears, saying 65-70 per cent people in Joshimath, where cracks appeared in buildings and other structures, are leading a normal life and the Char Dham Yatra will commence in four months.

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom he briefed about the prevailing situation in Joshimath, Dhami said there is no need for panic due to the Joshimath situation and people from other parts of the country should not comment about it. “65-70 per cent people in Joshimath are living a normal life. In nearby Auli, which is a tourist attraction, everything is going on normally. Tourists are still visiting Auli,” Dhami told reporters here.

He said the Char Dham Yatra, one of the renowned pilgrimage for the Hindus which takes pilgrims to four holiest sites, including Kedarnath and Badrinath via Joshimath, will start in next four months. He also said the Centre has assured all assistance to deal with the current situation arising out in the hill station.

Meanwhile, the two private houses to be demolished are located in Manoharbagh which falls under ward no 5 of Joshimath municipal area. The owners have given their consent for the demolition in writing. The PWD dak bungalow was constructed after 1976.