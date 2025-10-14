‘Jore Sahib’ to be taken to Gurudwara Patna Sahib

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that a nine-day, 1,500-km Nagar Kirtan will be organised to ceremoniously carry the holy ‘Jore Sahib’ — the sacred footwear of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji — from Delhi to Bihar’s Gurudwara Patna Sahib. The Gurudwara, one of the five Takhts, is revered as both the birthplace and final resting place of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The announcement was made here at a press conference, attended by members of the committee formed to determine the relics’ final resting place. Among those present were Simrit Kaur, Principal of Shri Ram

College of Commerce and convenor of the committee; Justice G. S. Sistani, former Delhi High Court Judge; S.P. Singh Oberoi, Managing Trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust; and Gurveer Singh Brar, MLA from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Puri said the decision to enshrine the Jore Sahib at Patna Sahib completes a spiritual circle, as it symbolises the sacred return of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s relics to the site where he took his first steps. The relic includes Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s right shoe (11 x 3.5 inches) and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji’s left shoe (9 x 3 inches).