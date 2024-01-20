Jolt to ISF as Calcutta HC asks it to hold rally at another indoor stadium

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Indian Secular Front (ISF) to hold their rally at another indoor stadium offered by the government and not Victoria House.



After the Single Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta allowed the ISF’s plea to hold a peaceful meeting in front of the Victoria House, it was challenged by the state on Friday at the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. It was submitted that five programmes are scheduled on the mentioned day, including the Kolkata Police Marathon.

It was submitted that 25,000 participants will be part of the event. “Undoubtedly, a marathon is more important than having these rallies and meetings. If 25,000 participants are expected to participate, it goes without saying that the participants will arrive at the venue much earlier. Therefore, we are of the view that the respondent writ petitioners have to choose a different venue instead of the venue in front of Victoria House,” the Bench observed.

The Advocate General submitted that the government is willing to offer any other indoor stadium for the same. The Division Bench directed that ISF will have to comply with the conditions set by the Single Bench. The number of participants shall be restricted to 1000 only, the Single Bench had directed.

Additionally, the Bench directed that during the course of the meeting the persons addressing shall not utter any hate speech. In case of any violation, they will be personally held responsible and appropriate action will be taken, the Division Bench directed.