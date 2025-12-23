Joint security exercise held in Srinagar to bolster security grid, counter potential threats

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday carried out anti-sabotage operations around vital installations in Srinagar city with the aim to strengthen security measures and counter any potential threats.

"Police, in close coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted Area Security/Anti-Sabotage (AST) operations around major vital installations and sensitive locations in the North Zone of Srinagar, with the aim of strengthening preventive security measures and countering any potential threats," a Srinagar police spokesman said.

He said the purpose of the joint security exercise is to reinforce the overall security grid, enhance operational preparedness, and ensure the safety and security of critical infrastructure as well as the general public.

"During the operation, thorough checking and sanitisation of the identified areas were carried out, along with a comprehensive review of existing security arrangements," the spokesman said.

Similar security drills have been conducted on some areas of Anantnag district.

Police had carried out anti-sabotage operations in Maharaja Bazaar and Amira Kadal areas in the vicinity of Bakshi Stadium, which is the main venue for Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in the valley.