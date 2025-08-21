Joint Committee to be constituted for making Yamuna River Clean and Pure: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Haryana government and Delhi government will be constituted to make the Yamuna River clean and pure on the lines of Maa Ganga.

This committee will not only focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna but also work towards resolving other related issues.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after attending a meeting on “Inter-State Coordination Related to Yamuna Water Rejuvenation” chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, at Shramik Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Saini said that since the formation of the Delhi govt under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, developmental plans are being prepared at a rapid pace and their implementation is progressing continuously.

He informed that work for cleaning the Yamuna River is being carried out on a war footing. The process of treating sewage water from drains through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river has been significantly accelerated.

The CM further informed that under the ongoing campaign, 16,000 metric tonnes of garbage has already been removed from the Yamuna.