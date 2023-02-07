Joint Action Forum members to hold rally in Gangtok to thank Shah today

KOLKATA: After the central government filed a review petition before the Supreme Court to seek clarity on the term ‘Sikkimese’ in line with constitutional provision, the protesting members of Joint Action Forum have decided to thank Home Minister Amit Shah by holding a rally on Wednesday in Gangtok.



They will also hold a bandh as a mark of protest against the Supreme Court order.

They have already decided to cancel the dharna that is scheduled to be conducted on February 9 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Santa Pradhan, president of the Joint Action Forum Sikkim said that they want to thank both the state and the union government for listening to their grievances and giving an immediate reply. On February 9, the Assembly of Sikkim had called a special session to listen to the demands of the Sikkimese people.

According to Pradhan, there are two demands of the Sikkimese people, the word Sikkimese Nepali has been distorted and that they are not immigrants.

Secondly, income tax exemption to only the old settlers in the state which is not in line with Article 371F of the Constitution that safeguards the Sikkimese identity.

“Those who are original residents of Sikkim whether they are Sikkimese Nepali, or Bhutia or Lepcha and have their citizenship card (Sikkim subject) are eligible for all the privileges of the state unlike those who do not possess citizenship card although they are staying in Sikkim for long,” added Pradhan. He said that according to the tripartite agreement signed by the then King of Sikkim, Government of India and the Sikkimese people, the sentiments of the Sikkimese people would be respected.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against some of its observations referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as “immigrants.”

In a series of tweets, the Union Home Minister’s office said the central government has submitted before the Supreme Court its position about the sanctity of Article 371F of the Constitution that safeguards the Sikkimese identity.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against some of the observations and directions in a recent judgement dated January 13, 2023 in two petitions of 2013 and 2021 filed by Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim and Ors in Supreme Court.

“GoI (Government of India) reiterated its position about the sanctity of Article 371F of the Constitution that safeguards the Sikkimese identity, which should not be diluted. Further, the observation in the said order about persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like Nepalis should be reviewed as the said persons are Sikkimese of Nepali origin,” the tweets said.

The MHA’s move came amid protests in Sikkim over the Supreme Court observation referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as “immigrants” while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

On Sunday, a delegation from Sikkim, led by the state BJP president D R Thapa, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured them that the central government would file a review plea before the Supreme Court to seek clarity on the term “Sikkimese” in line with constitutional provisions, official sources said.

Shah told the delegation that sentiments of the Sikkimese community would be respected.

The people of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India and the constitutional provision for the people of Sikkim shall be protected.