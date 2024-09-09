Join India, we consider you our own: Rajnath to PoK residents

Jammu: In a powerful address during an election rally on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended a hand of friendship to the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging them to join India. He declared that India considers PoK residents as "our own," in contrast to Pakistan, which, he said, treats them as foreigners. Singh's comments were made in the Ramban Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, where he was campaigning for BJP candidate Rakesh Singh Thakur. He also said that India is ready to start dialogue with Pakistan if it stops terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking before a charged crowd, the senior BJP leader asserted that the security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir had drastically transformed since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which granted special status to the region. According to Singh, the region is witnessing unprecedented peace and development.

“There is a sea change in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Today, youths are holding laptops and computers in their hands instead of pistols and revolvers. No one dares to fire bullets in Srinagar anymore,” he proclaimed, drawing applause from the audience.

The Union minister’s remarks come amid election fervour in the region, where the BJP is hoping to make significant gains. Singh appealed to voters to back the BJP in forming the next government, emphasising that the party's vision for development would make Jammu and Kashmir a model state. He added that the progress made in the region would attract even the residents of PoK to want to be part of India.

Singh did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan's treatment of PoK residents, pointing to a recent affidavit filed by Pakistan’s Additional Solicitor General, which allegedly described PoK as a foreign territory.

"I want to tell PoK residents that Pakistan considers you foreigners, but we in India do not. We consider you our own, so come and join us," Singh stated.

Without naming the parties, Singh said: "Some people want us to talk with Pakistan. I want to tell them... Pakistan should stop taking support of terrorism."

"Who would not like to improve relations with neighbouring countries? Because I know the reality that you can change a friend but not your neighbour. We want improved relations with Pakistan but first of all they should stop terrorism," he told the well-attended gathering here.

The defence minister’s visit followed Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day tour of the region, during which Shah released the BJP’s manifesto and addressed party workers. The BJP is fielding Thakur against the National Conference's Arjun Singh Raju and rebel candidate Suraj Singh Parihar in Ramban. The seat was previously held by the BJP’s Neelam Kumar Langeh, who was denied a ticket this time.

Singh expressed confidence in the BJP’s prospects, asserting that the party would win a clear majority in the upcoming Assembly elections, the first to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in over a decade.

In his speech, Singh also took aim at the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance, particularly over their promise to restore Article 370 if they come to power. He dismissed the possibility, stating: "As long as the BJP is in power, restoring Article 370 is impossible."

He criticised regional political leaders who had predicted chaos and violence following the revocation of the article, saying: "They said the revocation would engulf the region in flames, but nothing of the sort happened. Instead, the region is progressing, and women, weaker sections, and refugees have finally been given justice."