Jodhpur: Minor gang-raped near govt hosp

Jodhpur: A 15-year-old girl who went missing from her house was allegedly raped by two men at a dump yard behind a government hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the opposition Congress as it hit out at the BJP government in the state and claimed that there was a ‘jungle raj’ in Rajasthan. The incident took place on Sunday night when the girl reached Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital. The two accused took her to a dump yard behind the hospital and allegedly raped her, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur City (West), Anil Kumar said.

The matter came to light on Monday. The two suspects have been detained and are being questioned, the officer said. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra targeted the BJP government over the incident.

“The gang rape of a minor girl at Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital of Jodhpur is another example of Rajasthan moving towards ‘jungle raj’. Neither the public representatives nor the police in Jodhpur are focussing on law and order, due to which criminals have no fear,” Gehlot said on X.

He said, “Crime-free Jodhpur has been ruined by the misrule of the BJP.”

Dotasra said the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP rule.