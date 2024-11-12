‘Jobs, social Justice’... In Kundarki, Akhilesh terms BJP a ‘failure’ on many fronts

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday led a fiery campaign rally in Kundarki in support of SP candidate Mohammad Rizwan, where he lambasted the ruling BJP government for alleged failures across critical areas.

From law and order to unemployment, Akhilesh painted a bleak picture of Uttar Pradesh under BJP’s administration, calling for the public to make a decisive choice in the upcoming by-elections.

In his address, Akhilesh accused the BJP of neglecting its pre-election promises and emphasised what he sees as a “deteriorating law and order situation” and a growing issue of youth unemployment. “The BJP has continuously deceived the people,” he asserted, adding that the party’s nervousness stems from the impact of the growing PDA. He suggested that the BJP’s approach to governance is one of “negative politics” aimed at

distracting the public.

In a provocative claim, Akhilesh suggested that the Chief Minister’s position in Uttar Pradesh could be in jeopardy following the Maharashtra elections, hinting at potential changes in the BJP’s power structure. “A decision has been taken in Delhi,” he alleged, “and after Maharashtra, there will be pressure on the UP government.”

He urged voters to see this as an opportunity to “teach the BJP a lesson.” Akhilesh criticised the BJP’s approach to reservations and examination systems, alleging that irregularities have been rampant, to the detriment of Dalits, tribals, and other backward communities.

“This government has tampered with the reservation system, undermining the future of marginalized communities,” he said. Akhilesh also cited issues with the distribution of ration and alleged that the BJP’s promises to uplift women’s rights remain insincere, calling it “a sham.”

Akhilesh spoke on youth issues, claiming that the BJP has failed to deliver on job opportunities.