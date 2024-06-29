JNU leads IIRF 2024 Central University rankings, DU at 2nd

New Delhi: The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) University Ranking 2024 has released its highly anticipated University Ranking 2024 setting a benchmark in the realm of higher education assessments.



In the category of Top Central Universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi tops the list, University of Delhi (DU) in New Delhi climbed to the second spot, showing great improvement as compared to 6th rank last year, while Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has also secured the top positions, showcasing their excellence in research, faculty quality, and student outcomes.

In the category of Top Deemed Universities (Government & Private), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, and Homi Bhabha National Institute in Mumbai have been recognised for their consistent academic excellence and significant contributions to research and education.

Among the Top Private Universities (Overall), Ashoka University in Sonipat climbed to the top spot as compared to its second position last year. While Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT)in Gandhinagar, and Shiv Nadar University in Dadri have been highlighted for their holistic education experience, industry linkages, and superior technical education.

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework has cemented its reputation as a non-governmental organisation delivering impartial and insightful educational assessments.

The 2024 rankings highlight institutions excelling in various disciplines, categorised into Central Universities, Deemed Universities, Private Universities, and more.

The rankings serve as a vital resource for students, educators, and policymakers, aiding in informed academic decisions. with agency inputs