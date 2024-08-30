JMM MLA Ramdas Soren takes oath as Jharkhand minister

Ranchi: JMM legislator Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand.



The Ghatshila MLA replaced former chief minister Champai Soren in the state cabinet. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance and several government officials.

The CM, in a post on X, congratulated Ramdas Soren and extended best wishes to him for taking the oath “as a minister in the Jharkhand government”.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Ramdas Soren met JMM chief Shibu Soren at his residence along with the CM and senior JMM-led alliance leaders.

Ramdas Soren was inducted into the state cabinet after Champai Soren had on Wednesday resigned as a minister and an MLA. He is scheduled to join the BJP this afternoon.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet last month, also quit the JMM on August 28, claiming that the state government’s “present style of functioning and policies” compelled him to leave the party which he served for many years.