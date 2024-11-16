JMM leader Kalpana Soren slams BJP for shutting government schools in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday blamed the previous "double-engine" BJP government for shutting down thousands of government schools in Jharkhand. Speaking at an election rally in Ramgarh district's Gola, Soren highlighted the achievements of the Hemant Soren-led government, including the implementation of schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, and Sarwajan Pension, which she said have brought revolutionary changes for tribals, dalits, backward classes, and minorities in the state. She accused the BJP of using various tactics to block these welfare schemes, including filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in court.

She praised the Jharkhand High Court for recently dismissing a PIL against the Maiya Samman Yojana. Kalpana, who is also the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, emphasized that the JMM-led government had waived agricultural loans, provided Sarwajan pension benefits to 40 lakh people, and ensured Abua Awas for 25 lakh families. Addressing concerns over rising prices of essential commodities, she said price hikes have negatively impacted the budgets of poor families. However, she pointed out that the Soren government's welfare schemes, including loan waivers, have provided relief. Kalpana Soren appealed to the electorate to re-elect the Soren government to continue the welfare work for the people of Jharkhand.