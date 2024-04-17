JMM leader apologies for making derogatory statement against PM

Ranchi: Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Nazrul Islam on Wednesday apologised for making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his remark was not intended to hurt anyone.



His apology came a day after the state BJP demanded Islam’s arrest for the comment that the Prime Minister “would be buried 400-foot below” in the election, instead of winning 400 seats.

“During a political speech, I was speaking against the prime minister’s claim of winning 400 seats. I intended to say that they (BJP-led NDA) would not get 400 seats and they will be out of power,” Islam said in a video statement.

The JMM central committee member said, “I am an educated person and a professor. I cannot speak such words against the prime minister. But if, for some reason, my words have accidentally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise.”

He made the remarks against Modi at a public meeting in Sahibganj on Sunday.

The BJP’s Sahibganj unit lodged a complaint with the police against Islam on Wednesday.

The JMM said that the party does not support such remarks by any leader.