JMI RCA’s Nausheen secures ninth Rank

New Delhi: Nausheen, who has secured the 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024, got third time lucky after two previous attempts as she managed to realise her dream of becoming a civil servant.

She is among the 31 students from the Jamia Milla Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy who qualified the 2024 Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination.

The Jamia topper in the coveted examination attributed her success to her coaching institute while also thanking her friends for contributing to making her dream come true.

“I would like to give the credit for my success to Jamia RCA. I was there since November 2021 after two attempts. The institute played a major role in my success because already selected people where there who helped me a lot. My friends also helped me through notes, answer writing and everything else and made this possible,” she said. It was a celebratory atmosphere at Nausheen’s hometown in Gorakhpur with her parents affectionately feeding her laddu on the joyous occasion as they posed for the camera.