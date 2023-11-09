J&K’s L-G inaugurates Pensioners Sammelan in Jammu

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Pensioners Sammelan on Thursday in Jammu, commending the district administration for achieving saturation in the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS). The event provided an opportunity for the governor to interact with pension beneficiaries, where he emphasised the goal of ensuring a social security net for all citizens.



In his address, Sinha praised the district administration for reaching out to 63,919 beneficiaries in the old-age, widow’s, and ‘divyang’ categories. He highlighted the commitment of the J&K’s administration to empower the common man and integrate deprived sections of society into the developmental mainstream. “Our goal is to ensure social security and a better living standard for every citizen. Every section of society is benefiting from Central and UT schemes without discrimination,” said Sinha.

Underlining the government’s efforts, Sinha further shared various social welfare initiatives aimed at removing developmental imbalances in Jammu & Kashmir. He credited these initiatives to the current regime at the Centre and emphasised that decisions were made in the interest of the poor and deprived.

The L-G called for collective efforts from public representatives, officials, and civil society members to connect eligible beneficiaries with social security schemes, bringing about meaningful change in their lives. During the Pensioners Sammelan, Sinha also handed over scooties, sanction letters, and other benefits to the beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries, expressing gratitude, shared their experiences during the event. They acknowledged the administration for the seamless extension of benefits under various social welfare schemes. The event saw the presence of key figures such as Bharat Bhushan, Chairman, District Development Council Jammu; Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anand Jain, IGP Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, along with other senior officers.

The Lt Governor concluded by affirming the administration’s commitment to progress, prosperity, and a quality life for all citizens, showcasing the impressive manifestation of the proper execution of various developmental programs.