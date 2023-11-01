J’khand’s NCP MLA withdraws support from Soren-led govt

The only NCP legislator in Jharkhand, Kamlesh Singh, on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of his support from the Hemant Soren-led government in the state for not making Hussainabad a separate district.Singh had threatened to withdraw the support if Hussainabad, a sub-division of Palamu district, was not made a separate district by October 31. Singh, the MLA of Hussainabad, said his party extended support to the JMM-led coalition government in 2020 on the condition that the sub-division would be made a district.