J’khand seeks global partnerships at WEF

Ranchi/Davos: Jharkhand marked its presence on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos with a series of high-level engagements, positioning the state within global economic and policy discussions. The delegation, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, began its participation with structured interactions aimed at strengthening long-term international partnerships and investment opportunities.

Day One engagements were centred around the India Pavilion and the Jharkhand Lounge, which served as key platforms for dialogue with leaders of global corporations, international business councils and institutional partners. The discussions highlighted Jharkhand’s focus on expanding collaboration in areas such as industrial manufacturing, technology, sustainability and institutional cooperation.

Among the key meetings were interactions with Tata Steel leadership, reaffirming Jharkhand’s historic contribution to India’s industrialisation and its transition towards advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Talks with Hitachi India explored opportunities in infrastructure development, energy systems and technology-driven solutions, while discussions with Tech Mahindra focused on digital transformation, innovation ecosystems and future-ready skill development.

The delegation also held interactions with representatives from Bloomberg APAC, the Sweden India Business Council and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), focusing on investment facilitation, global market integration and cross-border collaboration. Engagements with senior officials of the World Economic Forum underscored Jharkhand’s commitment to participating in global platforms that shape long-term economic and policy frameworks.