J’khand secures Rs 1.27 lakh cr in investment proposals at Davos, UK Visit

Ranchi/Davos/London: A high-level delegation from the Jharkhand govt, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, concluded a strategic participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos along with a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, unlocking major investment interest through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoIs) across core industrial sectors.

The engagements have resulted in proposed investments totalling Rs 1,27,055 crore, with the potential to generate over 46,555 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Jharkhand.

The proposals position Jharkhand as a national hub for advanced steel manufacturing, clean energy, cement, automotive components, nuclear and renewable power, and high-value downstream metals.