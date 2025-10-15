J’khand Saranda Sanctuary row: Tribal groups urge Guv to ‘rethink’

Ranchi: Tribal groups in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district protested the proposed declaration of Saranda as a wildlife sanctuary and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Governor, to the Deputy Commissioner, urging reconsideration of the decision. They also announced plans to hold an economic blockade across the Kolhan region on October 25 in protest.

The protest comes in support of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court concerning the Saranda forest area. Demonstrators asserted that the rights of the people residing in the Saranda forests would not be compromised under any circumstances.

According to sources, Chief Minister Soren’s primary concern remains the welfare of the people living in the Saranda region.

He stated: “The disputes we inherited are being resolved. My fight is to ensure that those who nurtured and protected the forests are not harassed by laws and regulations. How long will tribals be bound and troubled by these rules?”

Soren reiterated his commitment to defending the rights of local residents, saying: “We will continue to fight for the people’s rights. Mineral resources can wait, but there will be no compromise on people’s entitlements.”

He added that the state government’s petition in court is based on the principle of protecting the rights of those living in the area.