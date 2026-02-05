J’khand: Rs 31L recovered from car during checking ahead of civic polls

Latehar: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Latehar district administration in Jharkhand recovered Rs 31 lakh from a car on Wednesday during a vehicle checking drive as part



of enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the upcoming civic polls, police said.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav told reporters that a car coming from Ranchi was stopped for checking in Nagar panchayat area.

“During checking, Rs 31 lakh was recovered. An investigation is underway to determine the source of the recovered money and its intended destination. The persons in the car have been detained,” the SP said.

Police said detailed information about the case will be made public after completion of investigation.