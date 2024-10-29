J’khand polls: Over 700 nominations accepted

Ranchi: Nominations of 743 candidates have been accepted during scrutiny for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, an election official

said on Tuesday.

During the scrutiny, the nominations of 62 aspirants were rejected, he said.

Forty-three assembly constituencies in the state will go to polls in the first phase on November 13.

Altogether 805 aspirants from across 43 assembly constituencies filed their nomination papers from

October 18 to 25.

The scrutiny process was held on Monday.

“Altogether 743 candidates are in the fray after the scrutiny. Candidates can withdraw their names by Wednesday,” said an official at the CEO’s office here.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Barkagaon, Jamshedpur West and Hatia assembly constituencies registered the highest number of candidates at 28, while Kharswan recorded the lowest at 10, he said.

In 2019, as many as 633 candidates from across 43 seats had contested

the elections.

The nomination process for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls to 38 seats is scheduled to be concluded on Tuesday.