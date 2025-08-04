J’khand minister Ramdas Soren still on life support

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after suffering a head injury in his residence in Jamshedpur, is still on life support and his condition continues to be critical, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari said on Sunday.

The 62-year-old JMM leader was airlifted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house and suffered a head injury.

“The condition of our elder brother Ramdas Soren Ji is still critical. He is being treated at Apollo Hospital, Delhi. A team of doctors led by Dr Sudhir Tyagi is constantly monitoring his health. His sons Robin Soren and Rupesh Soren are with him,” Ansari said in a post on X, after visiting the ailing leader in the hospital.