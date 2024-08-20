J’khand Min lashes out at Champai Soren for revolting against JMM

RANCHI: Amid speculation about former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren joining the BJP, political tensions in the state have risen. Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta has accused Soren of revolting against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which had previously rewarded him with significant ministerial and party positions.



Gupta compared Soren to Vibhishan, the brother of Lanka’s demon king Ravana, alleging that Soren is attempting to undermine the JMM-led coalition government.

“He was nominated as an MP and minister, and when JMM leader and then Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the party legislators to elect Champai Soren as chief minister, Soren did not question this move. After becoming chief minister, he made all decisions himself and ruled in an autocratic manner,” Gupta said.

Although Gupta maintained that the issue is an internal matter for the JMM and that the INDIA alliance has no comment, he praised Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating, “He is a good CM and runs the government well. He understands the minute details of politics. It is their internal matter, and I don’t want to comment further.”

Earlier on Sunday, former Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed his grievances with the party during his tenure. Soren stated that he felt “insulted” and that “all options are open” for him until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls. He cited instances where he was not allowed to convene a legislative party meeting and was abruptly asked to resign, which led him to consider other political paths.

In a lengthy post on X, Soren highlighted his political engagement, from advocating for workers against industrial houses early in his career to supporting the

Jharkhand movement.