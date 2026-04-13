J’khand man kills his aunt over ‘taunt’

Chaibasa: A man murdered his aunt allegedly over constant taunt in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jagannathpur, Raphael Murmu, told reporters on Sunday that 30-year-old Ganga Gagrai of Chirupasia village murdered his distant relative (paternal aunt) Phultudia Gagrai (50) on Thursday night, allegedly over constant taunts by her and buried the victim’s body in a field.

“The body of the woman was recovered late Thursday night. During the investigation and based on information revealed by villagers, we started interrogating Ganga Gagrai, and he confessed to his crime,” the police officer said.

Police claimed that the accused admitted that the woman frequently taunted him and threatened to offer sacrifice to local tribal deities to cause him harm, which led to his mental distress.